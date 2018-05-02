Nigeria: Suspected Terrorists Kill 27 in Adamawa Market, Mosque

Twenty-seven persons were killed yesterday when suspected Boko Haram terrorists bombed a market and a mosque in coordinated attacks in Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The chairman of the local government, Mr. Musa Ajayi, who confirmed the incidents to journalists, said the blasts occurred in Kasuwan Gwanjo, a 'second clothes' market and a mosque within the market at about 1:20 p.m.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the state government confirmed 27 dead and 56 injured in a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, in Yola.

The statement said that the injured persons were on admission in the General Hospital in Mubi."While condemning the satanic, cowardly and dastardly act, Governor Mohammed Umar Jibrilla Bindow has ordered the immediate provision of medical supplies and mobilisation of medical officers to the General Hospital in Mubi.

"Also, the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) has been ordered to supply food and non-food items to the hospital to cater for the victims and their relations."

The state government urged people to donate blood and be more vigilant, reiterating its commitment to the protection of life and property.But the Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Othman Abubakar, gave a slightly different death toll . He said that 24 bodies had been recovered from the rubble of the two mosques. "So far, 24 dead bodies have been recovered and the rescue work is still going as I talk to you." He said police and military personnel had cordoned off the affected area.

The Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Ibrahim Yetima, also told journalists that the other victims of the blasts who were in critical condition were admitted at Mubi- General Hospital.

The local government was captured by Boko Haram in September 2014 till February 2015 when the military liberated the town ahead of the general elections that was shifted due to the activities of the insurgents in the north-east region.