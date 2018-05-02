2 May 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Marketers in Maryland County Decry Bad Roads

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

A cross-section of marketers in Maryland County, southeast Liberia attributes the hike in commodity prices in the region to deplorable road condition.Speaking to this paper, Judie Moore, a marketer in Pleebo General Market laments that due to the bad road condition, life has become very difficult for them.

She says one of the factors contributing to the hardship is the exchange rate between the Liberian Dollar and the United States Dollar, currently at 135 to 138LRD to US$1.00.

She notes that because the exchange rate is not stable, prices are unpredictable on a daily basis.She also explains that shopkeepers in the county are responsible for marketers not getting profits from their business because the very shop owners are also in retailing at cheaper prices.

"They don't sell rice by cup but by kilo, which contains one and half Salmon cup", Madam Moore adds.Frank Wah, proprietor of Frank Wah Incorporated, says though they sell goods to marketers at high price, the bad road condition contributes constant increase in transportation fares coupled with fluctuation in the exchange rate.

The Superintendent of the Liberia Marketing Association branch in Maryland County, Paul Ninpson, similarly says trade is not balance because of the current exchange.

Liberia

President Weah 100 Days in - Promises Made, Promises Kept?

George Weah was elected to office vowing to usher in widespread change. How's he faring so far? Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Copyright © 2018 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.