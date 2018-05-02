West Africa: Liberia, Ecowas Sign Regional Radio Agreement

Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley and ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Jean - Claude Kassi Brou have signed an agreement turning over ECOWAS Radio to the host country, Liberia.

At the event Tuesday, 1 May in Monrovia, Mr. Findley said ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Brou appeared here specifically to sign the agreement turning over the ECOWAS Radio facilities and also on a courtesy call to President George Manneh Weah.

Mr. Findley says communication is important in reaching out to the people in the region, adding that three languages will be spoken in transmitting messages to member states via ECOWAS Radio.

The regional radio station became ECOWAS Radio after the United Nations turned over what was UNMIL Radio to the regional bloc this year in ending its peacekeeping operations here.

During the signing of the agreement turning over the radio station, ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Jean - Claude Kassi Brou said it is an opportunity for "us" to speak about the various issues affecting the region.

He says the radio station has been turned over from United Nations to ECOWAS, saying it will be a very important instrument to promote the idea of peace, tolerance and good governance in the region.

He adds that ECOWAS Radio will be used to send messages to all the 15 member states, and that ECOWAS will play its part in supporting the radio station.

Dr. Brou says it is also an opportunity to thank President Weah for the protocol that Liberia has signed for free movement of persons, and also for President Weah and the government's support. He notes that ECOWAS is optimistic to reach out to all the people in the region.