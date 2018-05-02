Liberia's Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill says recent media reports linking him to the alleged purchase of a house valued US$200,000.00 is a 'cheap talk and mere propaganda coming from the belly of Satan'.

He claims in an interview with this paper Tuesday, 1 May that he had a loan arrangement with the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) which is still in process for the purchase of the controversial house in question.

McGill's reaction comes amid recent media report that he bought a house valued US$200,000 along the Roberts International Airport Highway with just few months in government.

But Mr. McGill says the recent media report is only intended for such media houses to draw public attention, dismissing the report as misleading and unfounded.

"The report makes no sense to me; it is far from the truth. People should learn to ask, but to sit somewhere, taint my character, this is unacceptable," Mr. McGill says.

He claims that these are lies generated by people who want to tie their publication around "some of us" so as to attract government or public attention negatively.

He discloses that the loan being arranged for the house is in the tune of US$100,000 and it is to be paid through installments. He says the house will not be his until the loan is totally cleared.

Mr. McGill who resigned as party chairman for ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) following his appointment as Minister urges people should check with the bank for further verification.

"The actual story is I have applied for loan with LBDI for US$100,000 for a house I'm negotiation to buy. The house's value is not US$200,000 as being reported in the media," Mr. McGill notes.

He tells this paper that his monthly income cannot allow him to buy a house for such a huge amount, and that it is normal procedure to apply for loan for anything.