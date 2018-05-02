Eritrea: Soil and Water Conservation Campaign

Asmara — The residents of 16 Administrative areas in Tsorona sub-zone and 5 Administrative areas in Emni-Haili sub-zone are conducting praiseworthy soil and water conservation popular campaigns.

The campaign in Tsorena sub-zone started from the month of February and included preparation of land for cultivation, construction of terraces, which covers 500 hectares of land.

Similarly, the residents of Administrative areas of Adi-Tafa, KudoZibi, Adi-Agua, Emni-Haili semi-urban center, Emni-Haili sub-zone, are conducting commendable soil and water conservation campaigns on 500 hectares.

The residents are carrying out the popular campaign three times a week and include construction of 16 km of terraces and 293 cubic meters of water diversion schemes.