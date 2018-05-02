2 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Soil and Water Conservation Campaign

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The residents of 16 Administrative areas in Tsorona sub-zone and 5 Administrative areas in Emni-Haili sub-zone are conducting praiseworthy soil and water conservation popular campaigns.

The campaign in Tsorena sub-zone started from the month of February and included preparation of land for cultivation, construction of terraces, which covers 500 hectares of land.

Similarly, the residents of Administrative areas of Adi-Tafa, KudoZibi, Adi-Agua, Emni-Haili semi-urban center, Emni-Haili sub-zone, are conducting commendable soil and water conservation campaigns on 500 hectares.

The residents are carrying out the popular campaign three times a week and include construction of 16 km of terraces and 293 cubic meters of water diversion schemes.

Eritrea

Village Regrouping in Genfelom

Mr. Mahmud Idris Ali, Administrator of the Genfelom Administrative area, Hamelmalo sub-zone, indicated that 90% of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.