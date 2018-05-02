Eritrea: International Workers Day Marked

Asmara — The International Workers Day was observed yesterday May 1 at national level within the premises of the Coca Cola Factory under the theme "Enhanced Organization for Robust Union".

The observance was attended by senior government and PFDJ officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives of workers' unions and invited guests. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Tekeste Baire, Secretary of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW), said that Eritrean workers have contributed a lot to the success of the struggle for independence and national development programs in addition to their task in developing production and productivity.

Noting that the heroic feat demonstrated by Eritrean workers for their rights, independence and national development, the Minister of Labor and Human Welfare, Ms. Leul Gebreab, said that while contributing free service for national interest has universal acceptance, it is unfair to witness some international institutions including the ILO to have negative perception on the participation of the Eritrean youth in the national development programs and that demonstrates their double standard.

She also called on the Eritrean workers to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the nation building process.

Pointing out that this year's International Workers Day is being celebrated at the time in which Eritrea is on better situation, Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of Political Affairs in the PFDJ, stated that the policy of the Government of Eritrea gives priority to labor and workers and that strong effort is being exerted to develop the professional and educational capacity of workers. The International Workers Day is being observed for the 27th time at national level and for the 128th time at international level.