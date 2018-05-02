2 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Village Regrouping in Genfelom

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Mr. Mahmud Idris Ali, Administrator of the Genfelom Administrative area, Hamelmalo sub-zone, indicated that 90% of village regrouping activity has been implemented.

According to Mr. Mahmud, 580 families from Tagiban and Amla have been regrouped in an area where they could have access to social services.

He also said that prior to the regrouping; a school, potable water and electricity power supply as well as other social service provision institutions have been put in place.

The beneficiaries on their part commended the opportunity provided and called on others to follow their footsteps. Genfelom Administrative area is located 18 km north of the city of Keren.

Eritrea

International Workers Day Marked

The International Workers Day was observed yesterday May 1 at national level within the premises of the Coca Cola… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.