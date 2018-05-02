Eritrea: Village Regrouping in Genfelom

Asmara — Mr. Mahmud Idris Ali, Administrator of the Genfelom Administrative area, Hamelmalo sub-zone, indicated that 90% of village regrouping activity has been implemented.

According to Mr. Mahmud, 580 families from Tagiban and Amla have been regrouped in an area where they could have access to social services.

He also said that prior to the regrouping; a school, potable water and electricity power supply as well as other social service provision institutions have been put in place.

The beneficiaries on their part commended the opportunity provided and called on others to follow their footsteps. Genfelom Administrative area is located 18 km north of the city of Keren.