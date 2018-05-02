Africa: Simba Beat Yanga to Extend Unbeaten Record

A lone goal from Simba midfielder, Erasto Nyoni, was enough to sink eternal rivals Young Africans in the topliner of the Tanzania Premier League on Sunday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The triumph moved Simba 14 points clear richer than rival Yanga with four matches to spare. Yanga has played two games less.

Simba sits comfortably at the top on 62 points, and needs two wins from their remaining four games to be crowned champions for the 19th time. They also remain unbeaten in 26 games equaling Azam FC's record set in 2013/14 when they won the Tanzania league unbeaten.

Yanga drops to third with 48 points, and remain without a win from their last four games following the departure of former trainer George Lwandamina.

With Yanga new coach, Mwinyi Zahera watching the game from the stands, both teams started the game with high tactical discipline, defending well and attacking with caution.

Simba launched two attacks in the 21st and 24th minute but Yanga goalie, Youthe Rostand and defender, Andrew Vincent made the saves to help their side to remain in contention.

Yanga was close to scoring in the 28 minute but Simba goalkeeper Aishi Manula was sharp and denied Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi.

Nyoni scored the opener and the only goal of the game in the 37th minute heading home a Shiza Kichuya free-kick from the right.

Yanga started the second half by introducing Juma Mahadhi for Raphael Daudi but they suffered heavy loss in the 52nd minute when their right defender, Hassan Kessy was sent off for a second yellow card.

Playing with fewer players, Yanga was forced to defend most of the time and could not make any dangerous attempt, with Simba dominating.

Yanga introduced Pius Buswita and Emmanuel Martins for Ibrahim Ajibu and Tshishimbi but they could not change anything as Nyoni's first half strike won the day.

Reactions

Shadrack Nsajigwa (Assistant Coach, Young Africans)

It was a good game but tough for us. We employed a number of tactics but they didn't work. We started with two strikers but the Ibrahim Ajibu substitution meant that Obrey Chirwa remained as the lone striker. We thought it was the good technique for us but it didn't work as we planned. My players did a good job but it was not our day.

Masoud Djuma (Assistant Coach, Simba)

We could score more goals but that was not our target. Our target was to get the three points, and we did it. Yanga is a good team and we respect them. We are now looking forward for the remaining fixture to win the league.