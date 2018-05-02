2 May 2018

Africa: Salah Wins Writers' Footballer of the Year Award

Mohamed Salah was Tuesday named as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year for 2017/18 after scoring 43 goals so far in an incredible debut season for Liverpool.

The Egypt international narrowly topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership ahead of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, the margin understood to be less than 20 votes. Tottenham striker Harry Kane was third.

Between them, Salah, signed by the Reds from Roma last summer, and De Bruyne, who helped City claim the Premier League title with five games remaining, collected more than 90 per cent of the journalists' votes.

Salah has scored 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this season and spearheaded Liverpool's push towards a potential place in the Champions League final -- the Reds lead Roma 5-2 ahead of Wednesday's semi-final second leg in Italy.

The 25-year-old, who was last month crowned the Premier League's Players' Player of the Year, becomes the first African winner of the FWA accolade, which has been awarded since 1948.

