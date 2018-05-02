Uganda: President Museveni - I'm Paid Too Little

Photo: Gaël Grilhot/RFI

Yoweri Museveni

While giving his Labour day speech in Sembabule district yesterday, President Museveni repeated previous claims that he and his National Resistance Movement party are sacrificing a lot in serving Ugandans.

For this sacrifice, the president said he is paid little yet professionals are pushing for salary enhancement.

"You cannot lecture me about working for Ugandans, I and the NRM are working for low pay; why don't we go on strike? Those policemen have been standing in the rain, and they don't earn too much; why don't they go on strike?" Museveni said.

These words spoken by the president were guided by the recent strikes by civil servants especially doctors over salary increments.

"A doctor who goes on strike is an enemy of the people and he should be treated as such. I don't want to hear that nonsense. In fact [when doctors went on strike] I wanted to go back to the bush but I was restrained... " Museveni said.

Even with the president's claims of working for too little or no pay, The Observer has previously documented remunerations attached to the presidency as the highest in the country. (See; President's New Year budget plan unveiled, The Observer, January 10, 2018)

Budgetary allocations for the presidency showed considerable expenditures compared to other government departments.

State House in 2016/17 spent Shs 232.4 billion to facilitate the president, his activities and family, according to the 2017/18 ministerial policy statement for the presidency.

The vice president and his family, who are also covered under vote 002, were facilitated with Shs 6.9 billion. State House spent Shs 257.2 billion last financial year on the president and vice president.

In an earlier story, Frank Tumwebaze, former minister for the Presidency and now minister for Information and Communications Technology, said Museveni has been earning Shs 3.6m per month for a long time.