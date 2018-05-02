2 May 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 'Renew Entrenchment of Democratic Politicking'

A Deputy Commissioner of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Samuel Asare Akuamoah on Tuesday called for renewed entrenchment of democratic politicking and enhancement of citizen's participation in multi-party democratic governance.

He urged the entire Ghanaian workforce to engage in discussions, debates, and other activities on the Constitution to ensure it continued to be a living document for sustenance of democracy and good governance since labour rights hinged on the Constitution.

Mr. Akuamoah explained that the Commission was commemorating the Labour Day as part of the activities marked for the 2018 Constitution Week celebration which was on the theme: 'Uniting workers for social and economic advancement.'

He pointed out that citizens must be inspired to participate in the democratic system holistically in an informed way for the nation to become a middle-income nation which could be attained by an informed citizenry participating meaningfully in all aspects of socio-economic and political life."

Historically On May 1, 1886 labour unions went on a strike in the United States of America and demanded that workers should not be forced to work more than eight hours a day.

In 1889 a meeting took place in Paris where it was decided to celebrate May Day on an annual basis through a proposal given by the Raymond Lavigne and said that international demonstrations is required to celebrate the anniversary of the Chicago protests.

In 1891, International's second congress officially accepted to celebrate May Day as an annual event. -GNA

