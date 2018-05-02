Ghana: Students Urged to Take Control of Their Future

Vodafone's Chief Executive, Yolanda Cuba, has admonished students to take control of their future, be responsible and determined to win against all odds.

Speaking at the 2018 Congregation of the College of Education of the university in Accra, she urged the graduands to understand the times in which they live and be committed to ensuring that they were up to date with the power of technology in developing their skills to succeed in the corporate world.

Highlighting specific themes in driving home her point, the dynamic Chief Executive said, "History has time and space for truly outstanding people and you must resolve to be one of them. Failure will come along the way but what makes you complete and extraordinary is what you do afterwards."

"No-one remembers an average person. People are sensitive and open to pay attention to those who are determined enough to want to disrupt the system," she said.

Yolanda was appearing as the first Guest Speaker in a series of graduation ceremonies at the University, following a new format where the event is organised on college-by-college basis.

Signing off in the packed room at the University's Great Hall on the historic Legon hill, Vodafone's charismatic leader added "Only the dissatisfied people succeed in the world. If you are comfortable with your current circumstance, you won't make any progress. I wish you a great amount of dissatisfaction. Go and make a difference."

The graduation ceremony was chaired by the Chairman of the University Council, Professor Yaw Twumasi and had in attendance, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Professor Kwame Offei, Provost Professor Michael Tagoe and Registrar, Mrs. Mercy Haizel-Ashia.

A total of 1,409 students graduated from the College of Education including the first batch of Nursing students under the Distance Education programme.