Ghana: Student, 2 Teenagers in Court for Theft

A 19-year-old student of Santasi Metropolitan Assembly School, have been remanded by a district court, in Kumasi, for allegedly stealing items and money from the office of the school's headmistress.

Stephen Owusu, the student, allegedly entered the office together with a 17-year-old accomplice (name withheld) and stole a laptop computer and other items worth about GHȻ6, 000.

With them in the dock were two other teenagers, alleged for dishonestly receiving the stolen items.

Owusu, and his accomplices pleaded not guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit crime, stealing and dishonestly receiving, and the court, presided over by Mr Peter Oppong Boahen, remanded them into police custody to appear again on May 9,2018.

Presenting the facts of the case, Inspector Michael Koole said on January 21, 2018, the headmistress, complainant in the case, received a call from the securityman of the school that, her office had been broken into by unknown people.

According to Insp Koole, the headmistress went to the school and realised that her lenovo laptop worth GHȻ2, 860, a projector, valued at GHȻ2, 260 and cash of GHȻ1, 600 had been stolen from the office.

The headmistress lodged a complaint at the Suntreso Police station, leading to the arrest of Owusu.

Insp Koole said Owusu mentioned the name of the two teenagers, a student of Kumasi Secondary Technical School, and a barber, as those who received the items.

They all admitted committing the offences in police cautioned statement, but they could not lead the police to retrieve the items and the money.