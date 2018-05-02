Ghana: Wisa Greid Convicted for Displaying Manhood

An Accra circuit court has sentenced Wisa Greid, known in real life as Eugene Ashie, a hip-life artiste, accused of displaying his manhood on stage during a performance, to pay a fine of GH¢8,400 cedis.

Wisa in default would serve a 24-month jail term.

The sentence came after the court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, had found him guilty on the charge of gross indecency.

The court noted that Wisa throughout the trial had not shown "a shadow of remorse," and his actions affected public sensibility.

According to the court, it took into consideration the fact that the convict was a public figure, adding "handing down a custodial sentence could ruin his career".

Soon after the sentencing, defence counsel, Mr. Jerry Avernogbor, pleaded with the court to give his client some days to pay the fine, since his client had only GHC5, 000 on him in court.

The trial judge ruled that in that case, Wisa would have to be on fresh bail in the sum of GH 10,000 cedis with one surety to be justified.

Mr. Avernogbor indicated that the fresh bail given by the court would only amount to incarceration and prayed that the court do away with the justification.

According to the judge, she was afraid Wisa may not turn up to pay the rest of the money because during the trial he jumped bail.

Wisa, of the Ekikimi fame, was arrested for allegedly exposing his penis while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre, on December 24, 2015.

He has, however, denied a charge of gross indecent exposure and was on GH¢8,000.00 bail with one surety.

On December 25, 2015, the Accra Regional Police was alerted over a nude video posted on the internet from an unknown source, in which Wisa intentionally exposed his penis, while performing live on stage.

According to the prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante, the police contacted the managers of the artiste to produce Wisa at the Regional Police Headquarters for investigations, which they did.

The prosecution said on December 24, Airtel Communications Company and Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station, organised an event dubbed: 'December to Remember' and the accused was a guest artiste.

In the course of the show, accused, while dancing with a female dancer identified as Monica Kumadeh, removed his penis out of his pair of jeans and began to caress the buttocks of the dancer.

The court noted that Wisa in the video tendered in evidence removed his "God given penis" which was black in colour on stage.

However testifying in court, Wisa produced an artificial penis which was fair in colour to the court.

The court noted that there were inconsistencies in his caution statement and the evidence he gave in court.

The court rejected defence counsel's submission that the said video tendered in court could have been edited.

It further debunked defence counsel assertions that the police could have gone to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to interview people over his client's conduct, but failed to do so.

The court held that the AICC was a public place, and as such no one stayed there, and the people who patronised the centre on the day of the incident, had left the place before the matter was reported to the police.