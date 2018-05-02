Ghana: Cowbell Gold Launched

Ghana's leading milk powder brand, Cowbell has unveiled the latest addition, Cowbell Gold, to its wide range of Cowbell products.

The new product unveiled in Kumasi is a unique, crispy fortified chocolate milk drink, rich in protein and vitamins to keep the body energised, joins the family of the nutritious Cowbell products, which has been in the Ghanaian market for about two decades.

Cowbell Gold is made from the finest Ghanaian cocoa, rich malt, and the perfect amount of milk and sugar.

The product, with the slogan 'Energy for winners!' can be found in the visible golden coloured sachet, suggesting the drive to win.

Speaking to the media on the products, Sales and Marketing Director for Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell, Mr. Timo Van Vooren described Cowbell Gold as the winning fortified chocolate milk drink, which would revolutionise the food and drinks market.

"We call it Energy for Winners, because the product contains highly nutritional ingredients that provide the consumers with the needed energy to be successful, to reach their goals, go for the win and in essence go for gold. Cowbell gold wants to provide inspiration for patrons to excel in all their endeavours," Mr. Van Vooren said.

Marketing Manager for Promasidor Ghana Limited, Mr. Shine Akiem Torsoo also reiterated the commitment of the Cowbell brand to continually contribute to the development of the Ghanaian society through the numerous corporate social responsibility activities and tailor-made marketing activities that would benefit the Ghanaian populace.