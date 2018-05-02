Ghana: CHRAJ Encourages Workers to Fight Corruption

Deputy Commissioner of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Richard Quayson has charged workers to take a stance against corruption, a canker that has blighted the country for decades.

"Endemic corruption has contributed to poor schools, poor hospitals, poor roads, poor public services, high cost of living, high unemployment rate, not to mention the lives that are lost needlessly through acts of corruption," he bemoaned.

Mr. Quayson rallied workers to support the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP), mobilise efforts and resources of all stakeholders to prevent and combat corruption.

"You have a say in how your nation should be and how it should treat you, you cannot sit on the fence, no one should, join us to implement NACAP to bring corruption under control.

"Support to build a prosperous Ghana that offers hope to her people and people of African descent," he said.

Acknowledging Ghana as the Black Star of peoples of African descent, Mr. Quayson lamented that endemic corruption had blighted the hopes of Ghana.

He charged workers to avoid the situation where their children and succeeding generations would embrace the canker, rather present to them a nation that represents hope and not driven into slavery in other nations.

"It is time to take the difficult decisions and actions necessary to bring corruption under control, make it a high-risk and low-gain activity, if decisions and actions are unpopular hence we are called into leadership not for popular but difficult decisions.

"Our national motto, 'Freedom and Justice' was not conceived as an empty slogan, nor was the national anthem and aspiration to build a great and strong nation a mere wish, there can be no freedom or justice in corruption, indiscipline or lawlessness," Mr. Quayson stressed.

He explained that NACAP had put together difficult but necessary decisions and actions needed to build a free and just nation, where human rights and dignity are protected, power is accountable and governance transparent. -myjoyonline.com