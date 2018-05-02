Ghana: Gtuc Graduates 150 Students

Dr Mensah congratulating the overall best graduate. Looking on are officials from the college and some guests.

Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), has graduated one hundred and fifty-six students at its 19th Congregation held in Accra, at the weekend.

They are made up of 149 Masters and five Doctorate degree holders.

The event was held under the theme, 'Promoting entrepreneurship and business growth in Ghana: The role of tertiary education.'

Dr John Kofi Mensah, Managing Director of Agriculture Development Bank speaking at the graduation ceremony said receiving formal education was not enough, to foster business growth in the country.

He said values such as honesty, team spirit, commitment, patriotism, respect for fellow man and humility were attributes that helps an individual to be a good entrepreneur.

According to him it has become important that universities produce more entrepreneurs to support the growth of the private sector.

He admonished the graduands to start their own businesses and not wait for job opportunities in companies.

"Take advantage and constantly monitor trends in government policies to easily identify new opportunities," he said.

He asked them to endure the challenges that lied ahead of them and exhibit versatility and creativity to take appropriate control of their own future.

In his welcome address, Professor Isaac Abeku Blankson, Vice President of GTUC, urged government to expedite action on the formation of the GTUC council and the passing of the Ghana Technology University (GTU) Bill, to help the college become a full-fledged public university to issue its own certificates.

Professor Abeku Blankson said GTUC had enrolled a total number of 2,208 students for the 2017/2018 academic year.

He said the college has awarded scholarship to five students and supported the needy and brilliant students in the university college.

He urged the graduands to be creative and innovative in identifying problems in the country and provide solutions that would make life easy for all.

Certificates and special prizes were presented to the best graduands.