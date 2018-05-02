Ghana: Clottey Tips Dogboe for Greatness

Joshua 'The Hitter' Clottey, former International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight champion, has said, Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe could rise up to become one of Ghana's greatest boxers considering his early rise.

Dogboe (19-0,13 KOs) on Saturday, became the youngest Ghanaian world champion at age 23, when he handed Mexico's Jessie Magdaleno (26-1, 18KO's), a round 11 knock-out to annex the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super bantamweight title in a thrilling and fascinating bout at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, USA.

Clottey told the GNA Sports that "this is just the beginning of what Dogboe has to offer Ghana's boxing and has certainly proved his critics wrong with his exceptional style of boxing, which reflects his determination to become a world champion.

"Dogboe is the new king and he has done a very good job

"He and his father have one goal, which is to become a world champion, so they have been working towards it for a very long time and now he has really achieved it and they need an applause for that," Clottey noted.

Clottey lauded the significant role played by Dogboe's father, Paul Dogboe, who has been a source of inspiration and guidance for the young boxer.

"I would not be surprised if he rises up to be one of Ghana's greatest, because his father is always behind him giving him support.

"For instance the late dancehall artist Ebony Reigns had her father supporting her career and that made her successful. I think they are the first real Ghanaian 'father and son' in boxing," Clottey stated.

Clottey, himself would mount the ring again in September as he eyes a return to glory considering his illustrious boxing career. -GNA