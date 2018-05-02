2 May 2018

Nigeria: Masked, Heavily Armed Security Officials Flood National Assembly

By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Nigerian National Assembly complex is flooded with fully masked and heavily armed security officers as the Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, appears before the Senate on Wednesday.

The security officers are of different agencies ranging from the Departmental State Service (DSS), Civil Defence, to Nigerian Police, among others.

The officials could be seen parading the entire complex as movements were restricted.

The presence of the security officers was assumed to be in anticipation of the arrival of the IGP.

Mr Idris was summoned by the Senate on April 25 over the travails of a senator, Dino Melaye, who ended up in hospital after reportedly jumping off a police van taking him to Lokoja in Kogi State.

But the police chief failed to appear, stating he travelled on that day to Bauchi with President Muhammadu Buhari who was on a state visit.

His failure to appear compelled the senate to re-summon him and he is expected to appear in plenary today.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Operations, Taiwo Lakanu ,was seen walking into the National Assembly complex earlier.

