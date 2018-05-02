Ethiopia: Investment Commission Gets New Head

Fitsum Arega, head of Ethiopian Investment Commission has been switched to be the state minister for the special office of the Prime Minister being replaced by Belachew Mekuria (PhD), who was his deputy.

Both Belachew and Fitsum reported to their new position last Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Fitsum, who holds an MA degree from Manchester University in Development Economics, has served as head of the Addis Ababa Investment Agency until he was appointed as Commissioner of EIC in February 2013. He has also worked as the head of the Addis Abeba Trade & Industry Bureau until 2011.

Belachew has been serving as the deputy commissioner for the Industrial Park Division since 2016. Belachew holds an LLB degree from Addis Abeba University, MSc degree from the Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden on Land Management and LLM degree from the University of Essex in International Human Rights Law in 2007 and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Surrey.

He worked as an assistant judge at the Amhara National Regional State Supreme Court, as a university lecturer and consultant.