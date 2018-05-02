28 April 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Investment Commission Gets New Head

Tagged:

Related Topics

Fitsum Arega, head of Ethiopian Investment Commission has been switched to be the state minister for the special office of the Prime Minister being replaced by Belachew Mekuria (PhD), who was his deputy.

Both Belachew and Fitsum reported to their new position last Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Fitsum, who holds an MA degree from Manchester University in Development Economics, has served as head of the Addis Ababa Investment Agency until he was appointed as Commissioner of EIC in February 2013. He has also worked as the head of the Addis Abeba Trade & Industry Bureau until 2011.

Belachew has been serving as the deputy commissioner for the Industrial Park Division since 2016. Belachew holds an LLB degree from Addis Abeba University, MSc degree from the Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden on Land Management and LLM degree from the University of Essex in International Human Rights Law in 2007 and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Surrey.

He worked as an assistant judge at the Amhara National Regional State Supreme Court, as a university lecturer and consultant.

Ethiopia

Local Soccer League Put on Hold After Referee's Assault

Ethiopia soccer officials have put on hold all domestic games after a referee was attacked by players in a game between… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.