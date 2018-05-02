30 April 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Israel President Reuven Rivlin to Visit Ethiopia

Tagged:

Related Topics

A high level Israeli delegation led by President Reuven Rivlin will pay a three days official state visit to Ethiopia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed today.

During his stay in Ethiopia, President Reuven Rivlin will meet with President Mulatu Teshome and Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed, according to spokesperson of the Ministry.

The president is also expected to confer with higher government officials and members of the business community.

Though the history of the two countries has gone on for over a thousand years, Reuven Rivlin will be the first Israeli president ever to visit Ethiopia.

Ethiopia and Israel started diplomatic relations in 1956. Both countries have opened embassies to strengthen their diplomatic ties.

The two countries have strong operational partnership on agricultural sector and have been cooperating together on science and technology, education, security and on the fight against terrorism.

It was learned that annual commercial transaction between Ethiopia and Israel trade amounts to about 60 million USD.

The Israeli company GIGAWATT GLOBAL has said it will invest 500 million USD on renewable energy and human resource development after discussing with former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in December.

Ethiopia exported to Israel, coffee, spices, oil seeds, fruits and vegetables and imports including capital goods, machinries, plastics, metal and chemical products and food products.

Ethiopia

Local Soccer League Put on Hold After Referee's Assault

Ethiopia soccer officials have put on hold all domestic games after a referee was attacked by players in a game between… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.