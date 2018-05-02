Ethiopia: Israel President Reuven Rivlin to Visit Ethiopia

A high level Israeli delegation led by President Reuven Rivlin will pay a three days official state visit to Ethiopia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed today.

During his stay in Ethiopia, President Reuven Rivlin will meet with President Mulatu Teshome and Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed, according to spokesperson of the Ministry.

The president is also expected to confer with higher government officials and members of the business community.

Though the history of the two countries has gone on for over a thousand years, Reuven Rivlin will be the first Israeli president ever to visit Ethiopia.

Ethiopia and Israel started diplomatic relations in 1956. Both countries have opened embassies to strengthen their diplomatic ties.

The two countries have strong operational partnership on agricultural sector and have been cooperating together on science and technology, education, security and on the fight against terrorism.

It was learned that annual commercial transaction between Ethiopia and Israel trade amounts to about 60 million USD.

The Israeli company GIGAWATT GLOBAL has said it will invest 500 million USD on renewable energy and human resource development after discussing with former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in December.

Ethiopia exported to Israel, coffee, spices, oil seeds, fruits and vegetables and imports including capital goods, machinries, plastics, metal and chemical products and food products.