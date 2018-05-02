Tanzania: Magufuli - Why I Haven't Increased Salaries

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday ruled out the possibility of the government raising public workers' salaries in the near future.

He promised, however, that salaries would be raised significantly before he leaves office. Dr Magufuli made the remarks in his address to the nation from Iringa, where May Day was marked nationally.

He said the government's focus was currently on the implementation of major development projects, adding that salaries would be increased after the completion of the projects.

President Magufuli mentioned some of the projects as construction of the standard gauge railway from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, the Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectricity power station and construction and upgrade of airports in various regions.

"I think it's better to allocate sufficient funds to facilitate implementation of development projects instead of increasing salaries." Dr Magufuli added, however, salaries would be raised before the end his tenure, and that the increase would be substantial.

"When I finally raise salaries, it won't be by a mere Sh10,000, but a significant amount," he said, and urged workers to observe diligence wherever they were.

President Magufuli said major development projects being undertaken by the government would create direct employment for up to 52,000 Tanzanians.

He commended the private sector for creating 582,073 jobs since he became President, adding that the total number of jobs created so far was 2.8 million against a target of 2.3 million.

Dr Magufuli commended the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) for working with the government in addressing workers' grievances.

"The government has already paid over Sh52 billion to workers in salary arrears and Sh152 billion as other arrears. This means that over Sh220 billion has been paid in salary and other outstanding arrears. The government will continue to pay workers' arrears," the Head of State said.

He reiterated his government's commitment to improving and developing key sectors, including tourism, education, health, water, energy and industry, with a view to attaining the goal of transforming Tanzania into a middle-income economy by 2025.

Earlier, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, said the government was aware of the challenges workers were grappling with and was committed to addressing them.

"The government will continue to work closely with trade unions in line with the relevant laws as part of wider efforts to ensure that the labour sector contributes sufficiently to our economy," she said.

Ms Mhagama added that her office would steadfastly oversee the enforcement of public service regulations with a view to boosting accountability, commitment and efficiency at workplaces.

Speaking at the same occasion, Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) chairperson Jayne Nyimbo yesterday asked the government to reduce the skills and development levy from the current 4.5 per cent to two per cent, saying this would attract more investors and create employment for Tanzanians.

"The rate was reduced from five to 4.5 per cent in 2015/16. On behalf of ATE, I request the government to reduce the rate further to motivate employers to join hands with the government to address the unemployment crisis in the country," she said.

For his part, Tucta secretary-general Yahya Msigwa asked the government to ease the tax burden on workers, whom, he added, were subjected to excessive taxation.

He commended the government for its decision to cut the number of pension funds to two from seven by merging several entities, adding that this would enhance public service delivery.

"We request the government to increase pensions for retired workers. The chronic problem of delaying retirees' pensions should also be looked into," Dr Msigwa said.

The celebrations at Samora Stadium, which were televised live, were also attended by government officials, diplomats, representatives of development partners and thousands of Iringa residents.