Tanzania: Industrialists Urged to Participate in Presidential Manufacturers Awards

Dar es Salaam — The Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) has called for industrialists in Tanzania to participate in this year's Presidential Manufacturers Awards scheduled for May 4.

This was said on Wednesday, May 2 by CTI executive director Leodgar Tenga.

Mr Tenga clarified that the competition's intention isn't to expose the participants' weaknesses but rather to enhance competition among local manufacturers.

"Some large manufacturers, when contacted to participate,explained that they could not do so because they feared tarnishing the image of their company,in case they lost, but this is not the intention of this competition," argued Mr Tenga.

Despite the hesitation from large manufacturers there have been a good response this year compared to the previous years as already 36 contestants have decided to participate. They include both CTI and non-CTI members.

Speaking at the event, CTI chairman Samuel Nyantahe said Pmaya provides the opportunity for corporate entities to showcase and promote their products and services as well as their production capabilities and company profile.

"The aim is to recognise and appreciate the importance of the industrial sector which support and promotes the fifth phase government agenda of turning Tanzania into an industrialisednation," said Mr Nyantahe.

The winner of the competition has to have gender-based management structure, good environment of the firm, meet TBS requirements and link with other sectors in the economy.

"There will be other 18 categories which will consider economic performance, technological adaptation, use of resources, marketing and selling products outside the country as well as having a sound social corporate responsibility policy," he said.