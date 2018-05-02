Tanzania: Govt Earmarks Sh126bn for Z'bar Airport Facelift

Zanzibar — About $56 million (approximately Sh126 billion) has been set aside to complete the construction of terminal II at the Abeid Amani Karume international airport.

This was revealed by permanent secretary at the ministry of Communication and Transport Mustafa Aboud Jumbe when he inspected the implementation of the project yesterday.

Mr Jumbe said money for the project was obtained as a loan from the Chinese government, which was guaranteed by the Union government.

Construction of the second terminal started in January 2011 by the Chinese Beijing Construction Engineering Group. A new apron of 100,000 square metres (1,100,000 sq ft) will replace the existing 21,000 square metres (230,000 sq ft).

Upon completion, it will have the capacity to serve up to 1.5 million passengers per year.

The new terminal was expected to be operational in 2014.

Once completed, Terminal One will host domestic flights.

The completion of the implementation of the project is expected to boost tourism as well as trade in the Islands.

"Upon completion of implementation of the project, major airlines will be able to land here.

"This will increase revenue collections from the tourism and business sectors," said Mr Jumbe.

For his part Beijing Construction Engineering Group representative Leguin Mnc revealed that implementation of the project would be completed in the next 18 months.