2 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Employ Over 10,000 Primary School Teachers

By By Deogratius Kamagi News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma — Come June, this year, a total of 10,140 qualified primary school teachers will be employed by the government.

This was revealed in Parliament on Wednesday, May 2 by deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Joseph Kakunda, as he was responding to a supplementary question by Ludewa MP Deogratius Ngalawa.

Mr Kakunda said right now the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) is verifying the academic credentials of those who are lined up for the openings.

"These will be employed come June, this year," the deputy minister responded.

Earlier Mr Ngalawa said there was a shortage of over 500 primary school teachers in Ludewa District, Njombe Region. He wanted to know government plans to address the challenge.

