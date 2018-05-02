2 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: MPs Want Govt to State When Public Servants' Salaries Will Be Increased

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi Dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma — CCM MPs Sixtus Mapunda (Mbinga) and Mussa Sima (Singida Urban) have asked the government to explain when it will increase the minimum pay.

The duo sought the guidance of chairman Andrew Chenge in Parliament on Wednesday, May 2, after the questions-and-answers session.

During his May Day speech in Iringa yesterday, President John Magufuli announced that he would increase salaries before he leaves office.

"President Magufuli committed himself that he would increase salaries upon completing all mega projects. It's important to know exactly when" said Mr Mapunda.

Mr Sima said increasing salaries would be a relief to workers.

Mr Chenge told the lawmakers to wait until all mega projects are completed.

Tanzania

Magufuli - Why I Haven't Increased Salaries

President John Magufuli yesterday ruled out the possibility of the government raising public workers' salaries in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.