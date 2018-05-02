2 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Minister - Govt-Private Sector Dialogue to Continue

By Deogratius Kamagi Dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma — The government will continue organising meetings with the private sector and the business community to discuss challenges facing the business climate in the country.

This is part of continued efforts to build an industrial economy in line with the fifth phase government's policy.

This was said on Wednesday, May 2, in Parliament by deputy minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Anthony Mavunde on behalf of minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Charles Mwijage.

"There are a number of initiatives to improve the business climate in the country. The sole aim is to make Tanzania a middle income country by 2025," he said when responding to a supplementary question by Bumbwini MP, Muhammed Amour Muhammed.

In his question, Mr Muhammed had sought to know the government's plan to support the private sector in implementing the industrialisation strategy.

