Tanzania: Govt Pledges to Boost Transport, Health Sectors

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has promised residents of Kilolo District in Iringa Region that the government will improve the transport and health sectors to create development.

President Magufuli said this when laying the foundation stone for Kilolo District hospital, which is expected to have seven rooms including one for a laboratory, theatre among others.

He called on Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) to work tirelessly to ensure the building was completed on time, promising that he would make a close follow-up to ensure its completion.

The hospital, whose construction started in 2011 but stopped temporarily due to lack of funds before resuming in 2016, is expected to be completed in early 2019.

President Magufuli said he had been impressed by residents of Kilolo who came out in scores to guarantee his presidential candidacy during the 2015 General Election after he had failed to find a guarantee in Iringa Region, following word that they had been bought. He said over 60 people came out to guarantee him on that occasion.

"You proved beyond reasonable doubt that you cannot be bought, which says Kilolo residents are hardworking and not corrupt. In that regard I will ensure the government brings you necessary development that's vital for your economic development, starting with the construction of the Sh4.2 billion Kilolo hospital," he said.

He said the sh4.2 billion hospital will include vital components including an x-ray room, theatre, laboratory among other vital facilities.

He further called on residents of Kilolo to sign up for health insurance, which guarantees assurance of health services even those that are usually costly at a low cost.

He further called on the municipality to establish a Drug Revolving Fund to ensure adequate health fund for the district.

In another development, President Magufuli said he raised the health budget for medical supplies from Sh31 billion to Sh269billion, which has proven successful as access to medication has improved by 92 per cent and cost of medicine also decreased after the government decided to order directly from the manufacturing industries and not through pharmacists.

For his part, the minister in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities, Mr Selemani Jafo, said since the country got independence, there had only been 77 government hospitals.

However, he said, the government has allocated Sh105 billion for the construction of 67 more hospitals.

Further he said the country has only 115 health centres with capacity of providing maternity services.

