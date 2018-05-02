Tanzania: Council Spends Sh236m On Servicing Teachers' Outstanding Debts

Geita — The Geita Town Council has paid over Sh236 million from Sh291 million claimed by primary and secondary school teachers.

The move will reduce teachers' complaints and the inconveniences they were initially experiencing.

Speaking during a short ceremony to laud teachers on their efforts in ensuring students were doing well in their national exams, town council executive director Modest Apolnary said the arrears that were cleared included leave money and other claims. He said Sh55 million was the only outstanding debt.

"I will make sure the remainder is paid as soon as possible because already the council has collected internal revenue by 100 per cent," said Apolnary.

The director explained that they were still facing challenges, including lack of teachers' quarters to reduce the distance they travelled to their work places. He said the council was in need of 47 houses for the teachers as currently there were only seven housing units allocated to them.

However, Apolnary said in 2017/18 they had planned to construct 30 houses for teachers, saying so far five houses had been built.

He asked the teachers to keep working hard and be at the forefront of educating students, particularly school girls about the effects of teenage pregnancies.

For his part, the chair of the civic council, Mr Leonard Bugomola, called on teachers to commit their heart to teaching.

He urged them to organise competitions among schools, promising that as the chairman he would offer motivation to schools that would emerge victorious.

Speaking during the ceremony, Geita District Commissioner Herman Kapufi called upon teachers to cooperate with surrounding communities to get rid of the problem of truancy that dented Geita Region's reputation in the nation.