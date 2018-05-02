Nigeria: Breaking - Again, IGP Idris Snubs Senate

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has for the second time failed to attend a Senate plenary after being summoned nearly two weeks ago.

Mr Idris was summoned to answer questions on the arrest of a lawmaker, Dino Melaye, and killings across the country.

The police boss was first summoned on April 25, but he failed to appear.

On Thursday, when he was supposed to appear, the chairman, senate committee on police affairs, Abu Ibrahim, informed the Senate that the IGP was in Bauchi, on the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari, and could not honour the invitation.

The Senate refused to allow a Deputy Inspector- General (DIG) Operations represent Mr Idris.

The lawmakers unanimously agreed to re-summon Mr Idris to appear on Wednesday by 11a.m.

However, after a lengthy closed-door meeting on Wednesday, the senate started plenary around 11:45 a.m.

By 1:30 a.m. the Senate Leader moved a motion to allow the IG come into the chamber.

The motion was seconded and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, asked the clerk to bring the IG into the chamber.

After about four minutes after, it was discovered that Mr Idris was not around.

Abu Ibrahim, the chairman senate committee on police affairs said he had not been able to reach Mr Idris for a while.

"I tried yesterday to reach the DIG, unfortunately, I couldn't reach him," he said.

He said after the summon last week Thursday, the clerk wrote to Mr Idris and thereafter he met with him. Mr Ibrahim said he implored Mr Idris to make appearance at the meeting.

He added that he later found out late Tuesday night that Mr Idris had travelled to Kaduna instead of honouring the Senate invitation.

"Later, I found out that he is in Kaduna, he is going to Birnin Gwari where there are incessant killings," he said.

Mr Saraki invited contributions from lawmakers on the way forward.

"Distinguished colleagues, as you heard, the IG is not around. He thought that the best he can do is send the DIG," he said.

The lawmakers are currently deliberating on the development.

More details later...