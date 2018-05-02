Malawi: Workers Commemorate Labour Day

Lilongwe — Scores of Workers from various government Departments and Companies on Tuesday celebrated this year's Labour Day at Masintha ground in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the celebrations, Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila called on Employers to ensure that their employees are subjected to proper working conditions as one way of improving the social economic growth of the country.

He said: "Government recognizes and value labour as an important area for the National social economic development. It is therefore our duty to ensure that workers are operating in an environment that guarantees dignity, fundamental rights social protection and social dialogue."

Kasaila also asked employers in the Agriculture, manufacturing, construction and mining sectors to respect labour laws in order to address gaps that may arise at work places between them and their workers.

The Minister said such gaps would only be addressed if payment wages met the workers social economic demands.

He warned that government would not spare any employer for violating labour laws and the rights of workers.

Kasaila urged employers to invest more in skills development for its workers and upgrade them as one way of enhancing their productivity.

The Minister therefore commended the Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) for organizing the event to mark the day.

Speaking earlier MCTU President Luther Mambala asked government to employ more Youth that graduates from the country's National Colleges.

"We do not want scenarios where employers demand for experiences to enable someone be employed. We should be looking at someone gaining the experience on the job training," said Mambala.

He observed there are many Youths that have well qualifications but were lacking jobs.

Mambala however commended government for establishing community colleges which he said would see more youths graduating from such colleges.

The day was marked by performances from various groups that included Gulewamkulu, Chisamba and poetry.

Various companies and government institutions mounted pavilions for exhibition of their products.