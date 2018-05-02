Ethiopian Born Academic Wins Duquesne University Creative Teaching Award

Ethiopian born Dr. Waganesh Zeleke was recently honored at the annual Center for Teaching Excellence (CTE) Celebration of Teaching Excellence at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa., United States, according to a statement sent to Addis Standard by Duquesne University.

"The Creative Teaching Awards are presented to faculty at Duquesne University who use creativity and innovation in their teaching methods and demonstrate the effectiveness of their methods on student learning," the university said.

Dr. Waganesh is an assistant professor in the School of Education's Department of Counseling, Psychology and Special Education. She received a Creative Teaching Award for her project Using Self-Regulated Learning Strategies to Develop Students' Multicultural Counseling Competencies, which introduces a pedagogical approach to teaching multicultural counseling knowledge and skills to graduate students.

"Self-regulated learning strategies were integrated throughout coursework to enhance students' understanding of themselves as cultural beings and to develop their counseling skills to improve outcomes for clients," the statement from the university further said.

On her part, Dr. Waganesh highlighted that "learning can truly take place through dialogue, curiosity, experiential activities and connecting with previous experiences and applying new meaning. Knowing oneself is as crucial as knowing one's students and subject. We teach who we are."

According to the statement, the CTE was founded in 1989 at Duquesne University to promote excellence in teaching at all levels, from beginning graduate teaching assistants to senior faculty scholars. Working collaboratively with faculty, the CTE utilizes University resources to create an educational culture that values and rewards teaching for the primary purpose of enhancing student learning.

Founded in 1878, Duquesne is consistently ranked among the nation's top Catholic universities for its award-winning faculty and tradition of academic excellence. Duquesne, a campus of nearly 9,500 graduate and undergraduate students, has been nationally recognized for its academic programs, community service and commitment to sustainability. AS