Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Asserts Egypt's Keenness On Boosting Strategic Ties With U.S.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has stressed the importance of the decades-long relations between Egypt and the United States, saying that Egypt is keen on strengthening such relations.

The President's remarks came in a meeting on Tuesday1/5/2018 with a delegation from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) in the presence of acting intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said the president expressed Egypt's keenness on boosting ties with all spectra of American people with the aim of strengthening joint understanding and consultations on the challenges the region is facing including extremism and terrorism.

He said the delegation members praised Egypt's efforts to resolve the Middle East crises as well as the Sinai 2018 operation to eliminate terrorism.

They also praised Egypt's efforts to achieve economic development in Egypt within the framework of the country's economic reform program, added the spokesman.

The meeting also tackled regional and international developments including efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East in line with the agreed-upon international terms of reference and the two-state solution.

