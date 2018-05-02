2 May 2018

Egypt: President's Spokesman - Egypt Keen to Spread Culture of Peace in ME

Egypt is keen on propagating the culture of peace in the Middle East through promoting the culture of dialogue with all world countries, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi asserted on Tuesday 1/5/2018.

Cairo is also willing to reach out to the world through dialogue, citing today's meeting between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and a delegation from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), the spokesman said in a phone interview with "Al Hayat Al Youm" program on "Al Hayat TV Channel".

The spokesman hailed as important the meeting, which brought together President Sisi and high-profile figures who are close to the US decision-making circles.

Egypt takes major steps towards settling the Palestinian cause and combating terrorism and the extremist thought, which in turn could contribute to bringing peace to the region, he added.

