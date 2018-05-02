2 May 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Thomas Cook Introduces Bristol Flight to Hurghada

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thomas Cook Airlines in the UK has introduced a new weekly flight from Bristol to Hurghada, adding to its total of up to 19 weekly flights to Egypt from the UK this summer, the UK Embassy in Egypt said on Tuesday 1/5/2018.

The first flight left for Bristol at 1.10 p.m today with over 200 customers on-board.

Thomas Cook was a pioneer of travel tourism. His first ever commercial tour was to the city of Liverpool, in 1845, and in 1869 he brought his business to Egypt, hiring two steamers to conduct a party of tourists up the Nile in the year that the Suez Canal opened.

Last week Thomas Cook released its annual holiday report, showing that bookings for holidays to Egypt this summer are up 89% compared to last year, with visitor numbers now close to where they were for Thomas Cook in 2015.

British Ambassador to Egypt John Casson said: "It's great to welcome this new flight from Bristol Airport to meet the British tourist demand - now reaching the same levels as 2015. With over 40 UK flights a week, Egypt is once again a dream destination for hundreds of thousands of British tourists."

"That's good news for Egypt's economy - with British tourist' nights up 90% last year and spending double. And it's good for the Bristol's holidaymakers who this morning left behind cold and rainy skies and a sea temperature of 11 degrees in Bristol, to find sunny skies and 26 degree water in Hurghada."

Christoph Debus, Chief Airlines Officer at Thomas Cook Group, says, "We're very pleased to expand our Bristol programme so that more customers can enjoy some summer sun in our most popular short and mid-haul holiday destinations."

"We are delighted to introduce flights to Hurghada - we have increased the number of seats on sale to Egypt by 14 per cent across the UK this year, flying to both Hurghada and Marsa Alam."

Egypt

UK's Football Writer's Association Names Salah Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah is the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year. Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.