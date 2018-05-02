Egypt: Thomas Cook Introduces Bristol Flight to Hurghada

Thomas Cook Airlines in the UK has introduced a new weekly flight from Bristol to Hurghada, adding to its total of up to 19 weekly flights to Egypt from the UK this summer, the UK Embassy in Egypt said on Tuesday 1/5/2018.

The first flight left for Bristol at 1.10 p.m today with over 200 customers on-board.

Thomas Cook was a pioneer of travel tourism. His first ever commercial tour was to the city of Liverpool, in 1845, and in 1869 he brought his business to Egypt, hiring two steamers to conduct a party of tourists up the Nile in the year that the Suez Canal opened.

Last week Thomas Cook released its annual holiday report, showing that bookings for holidays to Egypt this summer are up 89% compared to last year, with visitor numbers now close to where they were for Thomas Cook in 2015.

British Ambassador to Egypt John Casson said: "It's great to welcome this new flight from Bristol Airport to meet the British tourist demand - now reaching the same levels as 2015. With over 40 UK flights a week, Egypt is once again a dream destination for hundreds of thousands of British tourists."

"That's good news for Egypt's economy - with British tourist' nights up 90% last year and spending double. And it's good for the Bristol's holidaymakers who this morning left behind cold and rainy skies and a sea temperature of 11 degrees in Bristol, to find sunny skies and 26 degree water in Hurghada."

Christoph Debus, Chief Airlines Officer at Thomas Cook Group, says, "We're very pleased to expand our Bristol programme so that more customers can enjoy some summer sun in our most popular short and mid-haul holiday destinations."

"We are delighted to introduce flights to Hurghada - we have increased the number of seats on sale to Egypt by 14 per cent across the UK this year, flying to both Hurghada and Marsa Alam."