2 May 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Radi to MBC Satellite Channel - Egyptian-Greek-Cypriot Summit to Be Held Soon

An Egyptian-Greek-Cypriot summit will be held in autumn in Athens, the Egyptian presidential spokesman said.

Bassam Radi said the trilateral summit will address means of enhancing bilateral cooperation in various domains, especially in the tourism and energy domains.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has recently convened with his Greek and Cypriot counterparts; Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Nikos Anastasidis respectively, during the "Revival of the Roots" week in Alexandria.

The talks tackled promoting trilateral cooperation in the natural gas domain, he said, noting that this cooperation will expand to include the European Union, thus qualifying Egypt to become a regional energy hub.





