2 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Admit Witnessing Kisii Pastor's Murder

By Magati Obebo

Two suspects have admitted witnessing the murder of Pastor Esther Bochaberi.

Edward Onyango and Edwin Makori, however, denied participating in the beating death of Ms Bochaberi in in March.

The two are among nine other suspects facing murder charges in connection to the killing of the Kisii cleric.

They appeared before a Kisii court on Wednesday.

Ms Bochaberi's body was discovered in a sugar farm in Awendo, Migori County a month after she was abducted from her home on the night of March 11.

On Wednesday, Mr Onyango and Mr Makori stunned the Kisii court with the admission of how they witnessed the harrowing last moments of Ms Bochaberi but denied killing her.

The other suspects also denied killing Ms Bochaberi and were released on Sh500,000 bond each with a surety of similar amount.

Hearing of the case will be on June 13.

