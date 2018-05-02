Egypt Restores 14 Artifacts Seized By Cypriot Authorities

The Ministry of Antiquities has received 14 artifacts that were smuggled from Egypt in late 1980s and seized by the Cypriot authorities in Nicosia.

In a released statement on Tuesday 1/5/2018, the ministry said that Director of the Department of Antiquities of Cyprus Dr Marina Solomidou handed over the smuggled artifacts to the Egyptian authorities on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the "Roots Revival" initiative that kicked off Monday in Alexandria.

Antiquities Minister Khaled Anani expressed his pleasure for retrieving the artifacts, expressing thanks to the Cypriot authorities for their constant cooperation with the Egyptian authorities.

MENA