2 May 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Restores 14 Artifacts Seized By Cypriot Authorities

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Antiquities has received 14 artifacts that were smuggled from Egypt in late 1980s and seized by the Cypriot authorities in Nicosia.

In a released statement on Tuesday 1/5/2018, the ministry said that Director of the Department of Antiquities of Cyprus Dr Marina Solomidou handed over the smuggled artifacts to the Egyptian authorities on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the "Roots Revival" initiative that kicked off Monday in Alexandria.

Antiquities Minister Khaled Anani expressed his pleasure for retrieving the artifacts, expressing thanks to the Cypriot authorities for their constant cooperation with the Egyptian authorities.

MENA

Egypt

UK's Football Writer's Association Names Salah Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah is the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year. Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.