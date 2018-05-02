2 May 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Collective 'Soumoud' Denounce Instrumentalisation of Religion and Vote Buying During Electoral Campaign

Tunis/Tunisia — The Collective "Soumoud" denounced on Wednesday the instrumentalisation of the religion and vote buying during the election campaign for the 2018 municipal elections.

"These overruns will remain, like others, without prosecution or sanctions against the partiality and improvisation of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE)," they lamented in a press release.

In this regard, they affirmed commitment in collaboration with the various civil society components and political parties to think about the introduction of a new law to redefine the way by which the ISIE members are chosen, so as to protect them from partisan quotas and guarantee their independence and neutrality.

While pleading for a total revision of the electoral system, "Soumoud" estimated that the two-round majority vote is the best voting method in the political situation that Tunisia is going through, expressing wish that the proportional representation with the largest-remainder rule will be used for the last time during these municipal elections.

The Collective is made up of several civil society components such as the Tamarrod Movement, the Mourakeb Association, the Union of Independents and the Initiative Association.

