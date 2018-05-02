Mozambique: Workers March On May Day

Maputo — Thousands of workers marched through the streets of central Maputo on Tuesday, in the traditional May Day parade, demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

Some of the marchers were particularly incensed at the increase, announced last week, of only 6.5 per cent in the statutory minimum wages for workers in the public administration. That is an increase of just 260 meticais (about 4.3 US dollars) a month.

As they marched past the rostrum in Workers' Square, some of the protesters waved banknotes equivalent to 260 meticais in the faces of the watching dignitaries. But nobody from the central government was present - the most senior figure on the rostrum was the Mayor of Maputo, David Simango.

Some of the marchers carried placards saying that their employers had not paid them for months, or even years. One striking placard came from the workers of the Protal condensed milk factory, which claimed the company has not paid contributions to the National Social Security Institute (INSS) for the past ten years.

Protal is now part of the MBS group, owned by Mohamed Bachir Suleman, reputedly one of the richest men in Mozambique, who was accused by the US administration of President Barack Obama in 2010 of being a major drugs baron.

The Protal workers claim that that have also gone without a wage increase, or the payment of the traditional end-of-year bonus (known as the 13th month) also for the past ten years. This means they are not even paid the statutory minimum wage.

A representative of the Protal workers told AIM they had taken the company to court and had won - but there was still no improvement in their conditions.

At the end of the march, the general secretary of the OTM (Mozambican Workers' Organisation), the larger of the country's two trade union federations, Alexandre Munguambe, called on the government to pay heed to the workers' protests.

He said he was well aware that the new minimum wages, negotiated last month between the government, the unions, and the employers' representatives, in the Labour Consultative Commission (CCT), do not meet the workers' needs. Nonetheless these were the increases that were possible, and he thought it fundamental to continue dialogue.

Munguambe protested against harassment of trade unionists in the workplaces. He said that despite clear legislation on trade union rights, there are still employers who intimidate, persecute and even sack trade union leaders and activists, as a way of silencing the grass roots structures of the unions.

Munguambe also condemned the recent attacks against journalists regarded them as acts of cowardice and assaults on press freedom.

He said attacks against journalists are attempts to silence the media, and an affront to the right of Mozambican society to information, which is enshrined in the country's constitution.

On 27 March, journalist Ericino de Salema was kidnapped by unknown assailants in broad daylight in central Maputo, then driven up the Maputo Ring Road into Marracuene district where he was savagely beaten, with bones broken in both his legs. No-one has been detained in connection with this crime.

On 19 April, a manager at the Super Mares complex on the Maputo coast road, attacked and knocked to the ground Helder Mathwassa, a cameraman working for the independent television station STV, merely because he was reporting on a visit to Super Mares by inspectors of the National Environmental Quality Control Agency (AQUA), after complaints of serious environmental violations. At least in this case, the aggressor has been identified and is being sued.