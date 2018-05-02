2 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Chikwawa Dho Staff Observe Labour Day, Clean Hospital Premises

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — To keep their premises clean and interact with ground labourers, Chikwawa District Health Office (DHO) senior and junior staff joined hands on Labour Day to clean up around the hospital's premises.

The staff led by the District's Health Officer, Dr Stalin Zinkanda cleaned several places around the DHO's premises by slashing some unwanted grass, destroying some dilapidated infrastructures and leveling some areas that contained contaminated water.

In an interview on Tuesday, Dr Zinkanda said they decided to conduct the activity to relay a message of hard work and ensure good hygiene at the district hospital.

"It's a gesture meant to let people know that we want our facility to look clean and above all we want to interact with the people on the ground (ground labourers). The place is not as we would want it to be but we are trying our best that we improve on the environment so that it is free from infection among others," said the DHO.

He further said although the exercise was in line with the Labour Day Commemoration, they also wanted to boost already existing few ground labourers.

"We might have a few individuals on the ground but all we need is to maximize the little resources that we have to help them do their quality work. Resources won't be enough but our aim is to use the available little resources to bring out good results.

"The exercise was also another way of showing appreciation to our ground labourers for the good work they do. We are also trying to send out a message that we care by also ensuring that the facility is clean," said Dr Zinkanda.

Geoffrey Carlos, Senior Ground labourer under Chikwawa DHO said the exercise sent a positive signal to the junior workers as issues of hygiene at the DHO's premises have been a problem.

Carlos said having senior officers participating in a cleanup exercise meant a lot to them.

