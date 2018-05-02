Uganda: Another Police Constable Shoots Civilian Dead in Bar Brawl Over a Woman

Kampala — A Police constable attached to Jinja Road Police Station has been arrested for shooting dead a civilian in a bar brawl in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

Constable William Sengendo reportedly opened fire at Innocent Ongaya in a scuffle over a woman they were both dating. The shooting happened at about 2am at E-bar on Wednesday.

A police source at Jinja Road police station said the deceased and the accused were dating the same woman and the two are said to have previously engaged in a quarrel with each warning the other to leave the woman.

"The police officer could go to the same bar every evening and would threaten men who he found seemingly close to this woman. He one day tried to fight the deceased but they were separated by other patrons," a police source said.

However, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire refuted claims that the woman was the cause of their fight.

He said Constable Sengendo had gone to intervene in the scuffle that was in a bar but was provoked by the deceased.

"It is not true that our officer killed a civilian because of a woman. This officer went to settle a scuffle where two men were fighting in the bar. The deceased confronted the officer with an intention of grabbing his gun. He overpowered him and stood at a distance. The deceased continued to attack him and he released a bullet that caught his right leg," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Police said Ongaya was rushed to Mulago hospital at about 2:30am bleeding profusely and was pronounced dead at 8am on Wednesday. Mr Owoyesigyire explained that the bar management called Jinja Road police station at about 2am asking for their intervention in a fight between some people.

He said the accused person was nearby and arrived at the scene first.

"Our officer upon hearing a call made to Jinja Road police station rushed to this bar to intervene. He was attacked and he released a bullet in self-defense. Other officers found when he had already shot the deceased," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said Jinja Road police station was yet to record a statement from Constable Sengendo but eye witnesses had narrated to detectives circumstances that led to Onguya's shooting and death.

This is not the first time a police officer is being accused of shooting a civilian. Last week, police arrested two of their own officers for shooting dead a civilian and injuring two others in two separate incidents. Mr Robert Byamugisha, a probation police constable, was arrested in connection with the death of one John Opio of Kikajjo Zone in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District. Constable Anthony Aliu of Mulago Police Station was also arrested for shooting two civilians in Kikumikikumi Zone, Wandegeya after a misunderstanding over a woman.