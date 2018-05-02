Malawi: Titha Youth Movement to Host Career Talk in Lilongwe

Lilongwe — The Lilongwe based youth movement known as 'Titha youth movement' in partnership with Gifted Ink Malawi is set to host a career talk on May 4, 2018 at Mlodza Secondary School hall in area 23 Lilongwe aimed to guide secondary school students to achieve their various goals.

Titha youth movement secretary Hope Scott told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview that they have thought it wise to host the career talk as one way of helping student to have better choices when they are choosing different careers after finishing their secondary school education.

"We want to motivate students at the same time guiding them on how they can choose different careers and achieve their goals," said Scott.

Scott said the motivation talk will be first of its kind to be hosted by 'Titha youth movement' saying that previously they were focusing on promoting girl child education and environmental caring by conducting cleaning exercises

He added that they have also organized to award best students at the event and they will be awarded with different writing and learning materials, as one was of motivating the students to work hard in class and he says the students will be awarded based on their overall performance in class.

The secretary also said that they have invited individuals from different professionals who include; Nurses, Police Officers and Journalists who will provide motivation talks on how they managed to achieve their different careers.

"We have invited some professionals who have experience in various fields of work to provide motivation talks to students so that they should have focus towards achieving their different careers," he explained.

Scott believes that helping students in making decisions to pursue right careers would help the students to become responsible and excellent Citizens of the country in the future.

According to him, Titha youth movement intends to extended its programs and reach out more students in different secondary schools in the country in older to help the students to build their different careers and achieve their goals.

He said that the career talk will be spiced up by poets namely; Reclaimed, Wishes Gomani and Vumilia Chizimba and also musicians namely; Kebbie, O'ta and many more, and he urged people to patronize the event in their large numbers saying that the whole program will be entry free.