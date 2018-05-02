Africa: Mo Salah, Kirinyaga DG Peter Ndambiri and John Macharia Top Google Searches

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah Ghaly, Kirinyaga Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri and the son of Kenyan media mogul John Macharia were the top Google trending searches in Kenya for the week closing the month of April 2018.

Here are the top 10 trending Google searches on Kenya.

1. Mo Salah - The Egyptian footballer, who was named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association and has made history by becoming the first African player ever to collect the accolade. The Liverpool forward, has scored 43 goals in his debut season at Anfield.

2. Peter Ndambiri - The disgraced Kirinyaga Deputy Governor has been in the news for all the wrong reasons after he was caught pants down in a viral video. The video shows a naked Ndambiri in the company of a woman, who is also naked, being assaulted by unknown men in a hotel room. Mr Ndambiri has since claimed that he was a victim of an extortion gang who set him up to embarrass him, after he refused to pay a Sh5 million bribe.

3. John Macharia - The son of Kenyan media mogul SK Macharia died last week at Karen Hospital where he had been rushed to after a freak accident along the Southern bypass trended at number three. The self-involved accident happened at 10pm on Thursday night after the younger Macharia lost control of his Porsche 911 Turbo S 2016 sports car. The deceased was the director and founder of Triple A Finance and Direct Line Assurance and he was also the heir apparent to SK Macharia's estate that includes Royal Media Services, which owns a host of TV and FM stations, including Citizen TV and Radio Citizen.

4. Rick Ross - The week also saw Kenyans go online in search 42-year-old American rapper and entrepreneur, William Leonard Roberts II, better known as Rick Ross, who performed on Saturday at the NRGWave concert at Carnivore grounds.

5. London Marathon 2018 - The 38th London Marathon race that took place on Sunday, April 22, in London, England. Kenyans Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot respectively won the elite men's and women's race.

6. Kenneth Matiba cremation - The late multi-party democracy champion, who died on April 15, 2018, was cremated 12 days later at the Lang'ata Cemetery in an event attended by family members and a few close friends. Kenyans sought to know more about Matiba who died aged 85 years while undergoing treatment at Karen Hospital after a long illness.

7. Pansexual - Pansexual, the sexual, romantic or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity, was the seventh trending search item on Google. This is after singer-actress Janelle Monae, in a magazine interview, spoke about her sexuality, revealing the fact she has had relationships with men and women.

8. Meek Mill - American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams was the eighth trending search item on Google as Kenyans went online to seek details of his release from prison. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had, earlier in the week, ordered his immediate release, directing the judge to free him on "unsecured bail."

9. Royal baby - The birth of the third child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William royal baby was the ninth most searched after they announced that they had named their third son Louis Arthur Charles. The prince, born on April 23, 2018, is fifth in line to the throne.

10. Kanye West - The American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and fashion designer wrapped up the top 10 trending searches after proclaiming - via a tweet - for President Donald Trump, consequently attracting mixed reactions from a section of his fans. He was also on the receiving end for calling slavery "a choice." The rapper, made the comments in passing during one of two free-flowing interviews he gave for two upcoming albums. "You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice," West told TMZ Live, the broadcast wing of the celebrity gossip site.