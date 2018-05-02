Kenya: Governor Sends Cartons of Condoms to Flood Victims

Kilifi county government on Wednesday dispatched cartons of condoms to flood victims camping at Garashi Secondary School.

The county has also set up a clinic in one of the buildings at the school to deal with health issues arising from congestion at the facility.

Over 6,000 people are camping at the school after their houses were swept by floodwaters in the ongoing rains. The situation worsened after River Sabaki burst its banks.

"Treatment of all minor illnesses including a provision of condoms and contraceptives is ongoing at the camp. More than 3,000 condoms have been sent and we shall keep on refiling when needs arises," County Health Executive Anisa Omar said in a statement.

On Monday, the floods victims had requested to be supplied with condoms and other contraceptives to curb the spread of sexually transmitted diseases at the camp.

"It is raining all over, it's cold at night and we have met some new faces here. We have very young and sexual active boys and girls here," an elder, Mikache Tero, had told journalists.