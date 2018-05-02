2 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Sanosi Informed On Support Provided to Vulnerable Categories

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanosi was acquainted with level of support provided to vulnerable segments through Ministry of Welfare and Social Security.

The Assistant of the President was briefed during meeting with Minister of Welfare and Social Security , Mashaer Al-Dawalab in the Republican Palace , Wednesday on progress of counting the target categories which started in 2011.

The Minister said in press statements that her Ministry is embarking on development of counting processes by setting up an electronic data base to ease access to the target segments, pointing out that the Assistant of the President gave directive to increase the support provided to such categories to enable them cope with current economic condition.

Al-Dawalab stressed that the Ministry would forward the necessary proposals in this regard to the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly.

