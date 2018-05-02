Sudan: Journalists Union to Observe World Press Freedom Day Thursday

When a Malaysian politician of a bygone era was asked about the "leading newspapers" in his country, he shot back: "We… Read more »

The celebration will be attended by Assistant of President of the Republic, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim.

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Union will celebrate at 10:00am Thursday at its club in Al-Mogran in Khartoum the Day of World Press Freedom.

Gambians are still struggling for freedom of information to be respected.

