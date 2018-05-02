2 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Gives Directive to Remove All Obstacles Facing Youth Stability Projects

Khartoum, May, 2 (SUNA) - The Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih gave directive to remove all obstacle facing Youth Stability Projects.

Lt. Gen Salih affirmed in his meeting Wednesday at his office in Republican Palace with the General Manager of Youth Stability Projects, Alla-Eddin Mohamed Ahmed, the state concern and support to projects that fight unemployment amidst youth.

The General Manager of Youth Stability Projects stated that he informed the First Vice President on the 2017 Youth Stability Projects and the 2018 plan.

He indicated to the importance of finding model projects in areas of agriculture and animal production.

He pointed out to the importance of enabling youth to benefit from the available projects by facilitating the microfinance operations.

