2 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Nic Director - All Files of Companies and Dealers Are Fully Computerized and Archived

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The General-Director of the National Information a se Center(NIC), Engineer Mohamed Abdul-Rahim Yassin has reiterated that all files of companies and business names have fully been computerized and archived as well as being saved with a high efficiency.

He affirmed importance of computerization, transfer to digital, use of technology in electronic services and saving data so as not to lose them in case of occurrence of any incident.

Engineer Yassin denied in a statement to SUNA what was reported by social media that the yesterday's blaze of Commercial Registrar burned all the archived files and records including the registered business names , stressing that NIC puts consideration for protection of documents in all circumstances.

Sudan

Total Burn of Offices of Suna, Commercial Register and Sport Commission in River Nile State

Unknown person set fire Tuesday night on offices of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Commercial Register and Sport… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.