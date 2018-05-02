Sudan: Nic Director - All Files of Companies and Dealers Are Fully Computerized and Archived

Khartoum — The General-Director of the National Information a se Center(NIC), Engineer Mohamed Abdul-Rahim Yassin has reiterated that all files of companies and business names have fully been computerized and archived as well as being saved with a high efficiency.

He affirmed importance of computerization, transfer to digital, use of technology in electronic services and saving data so as not to lose them in case of occurrence of any incident.

Engineer Yassin denied in a statement to SUNA what was reported by social media that the yesterday's blaze of Commercial Registrar burned all the archived files and records including the registered business names , stressing that NIC puts consideration for protection of documents in all circumstances.