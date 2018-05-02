Highlanders returned to winning ways when they beat premiership new-boys Mutare City Rovers 1-0 while Caps United lost by a similar score-line in two separate Castle Lager Premier Soccer League ties played Tuesday.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Newman Sianchali got the all-important goal after 79 minutes to give Highlanders their sixth victory of the current premiership race.

Elsewhere, Caps United lost 0-1 at home to Chicken Inn in a match played at the National Sports Stadium same afternoon.

Veteran forward Obadiah Tarumbwa struck for the Bulawayo premiership side to condemn the former champions to a home defeat.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was disappointed with the result but drew satisfaction from the overall performance by the team.

"Naturally, I think it's disappointing to lose a match," he said.

"But obviously, I have been impressed by the overall performance. The boys played their hearts out and unfortunately, this was a match we were never meant to win.

"But we can draw from this match is the character and confidence of the players going into our next match.

"We did create decent opportunities, but the execution was poor but all the same you can't fault the players."

Chicken Inn counterpart Joey Antipas was pleased with the result.

"It's a satisfying result compared the last three games where we were drawing our games," he said.

"The boys had to break the ice today against a team that has been on fire, congratulations to them, they put up a good show.

"In the first half Caps dominated in midfield, and we then put in an extra midfielder in the second half and they resorted to long balls which we dealt with comfortably.

"Denver was a threat in the first half because he was not playing as a winger but from the midfield; but he then ran out of steam.

"We have been struggling to beat Caps United especially here in Harare, so this is a sweet victory for us."

Leaders Ngezi Platinum held

In another match, unbeaten log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars failed to impose their giant profile against basement side ZPC Kariba after the two Mashonaland West outfits played out to a goalless draw at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Ngezi came into the match with a spring in their step having beaten Highlanders 1-0 on Saturday in a top of the table clash at Baobab Stadium.

Norman Mapeza's FC Platinum continued with their fine start of the season when they beat army side Black Rhinos in a match played at Mandava Stadium, thanks to a goal from a free-kick by Never Tigere.

After Tuesday's round of matches, Ngezi still top the log standings on 23 points from 9 matches while FC Platinum are second on 20 points.

Although sharing the same number of points from a similar number of games played with FC Platinum, Highlanders are third as they have an inferior goal difference.

Caps United are position 6 with 15 points.

Meanwhile, Premiership action continues on Wednesday with Dynamos hoping to win their second match in 9 premiership starts when they play away to Chapungu at Ascot Stadium.

Bulawayo Chiefs play host to premiership newcomers Herentals while Bulawayo City also entertain Nichrut at home.

Lukewarm Harare City host enterprising Triangle with Prophet Walter Magaya's Yadah hoping to find the right miracle to overcome Shabanie.